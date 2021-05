ST. PAUL — Minnesota legislative leaders burned the midnight oil and were poised to release state budget targets Monday, May 17, the officials said early in the day. After a week and a half of closed-door talks, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said they were "at a place of signing the dotted line" on budget targets. The targets determine how much Minnesota will spend on schools, roads and bridges, public safety and other areas of state government.