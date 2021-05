Attrition over the years from previous recruiting classes has hurt East Carolina's football program more than anything else, as it's been nearly impossible to build depth and accumulate talent due to the inability to retain and develop players. While third-year head coach Mike Houston has done a much better job of this during his early years at ECU - and the roster is finally coming together as one - a look back at previous recruiting classes quickly shows why the Pirates have been unable to achieve a winning season since 2014.