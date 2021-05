Erlanger Police Chief Kyle Rader told city council this month that his officers have more frequently been encountering hostile residents. "As of late, about the last month, it seems that everybody our officers have come in contact with, they want to fight," Rader said. "It's new to us. Historically, things are pretty smooth here. Our uses of force in the last month are very high. Hopefully it isn't a trend that we will see this summer. I don't know if what's on media is fueling this, but it is starting to happen here.