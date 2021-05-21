New York Could Become ‘America’s Cannabis Capital’, CO Experts Say
New York state’s legalization earlier this year of recreational marijuana could go a long way toward weeding out retail vacancies in the Big Apple. Manhattan in particular will get a financial lift once state authorities green-light cannabis operators to open up shop, with other retail businesses such as restaurants and convenience stores also receiving a boost, according to panelists at Commercial Observer’s fifth annual Retail & Hospitality Forum on May 19.commercialobserver.com