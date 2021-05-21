newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Could Become ‘America’s Cannabis Capital’, CO Experts Say

By Andrew Coen
Commercial Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York state’s legalization earlier this year of recreational marijuana could go a long way toward weeding out retail vacancies in the Big Apple. Manhattan in particular will get a financial lift once state authorities green-light cannabis operators to open up shop, with other retail businesses such as restaurants and convenience stores also receiving a boost, according to panelists at Commercial Observer’s fifth annual Retail & Hospitality Forum on May 19.

commercialobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Commercial Real Estate#Marijuana Industry#Marijuana Businesses#Recreational Marijuana#Marijuana Cultivation#Cannabis Capital#The Big Apple#Commercial Observer#Lee Associates Nyc#Times#The U S House#Senate#Retail In Review#Acadia Realty Trust#Unibail Rodamco Westfield#Rxr Realty#Legislature#Esrt#Dlc Management Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYMPNnow

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said,...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS News

New York prosecutors seek cooperation of Trump business associate in probe

Prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking the cooperation of a longtime confidant of Donald Trump in the high-profile probe into the former president's financial dealings. The Wall Street Journal was first to report prosecutors subpoenaed records of a private school where the grandchildren of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg are students. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined "CBSN AM" to explain this move.