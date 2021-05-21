newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, MT

Music on Main location moved in Butte

By Mackenzie Quinn
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE, Mont. — Butte's Music on Main celebration is scheduled to continue this year, but with a twist. The weekly Thursday music festivals take place in Uptown Butte starting in August. After being postponed due to COVID-19, residents and visitors alike say they are ready for the events to return.

nbcmontana.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
Butte, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festivals#Fire#Mont#Uptown Butte#Location#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Butte, MTMontana Standard

A collection in a book: Butte native shares license plate knowledge

They adorn the front and back of almost every car. They line the walls of collectors. And yet, if you aren’t a hobbyist, you probably haven’t thought twice about your license plates — except perhaps during a tedious visit to the DMV, which is not the most positive association. Yet these small pieces of metal carry history with them right down to the typography used on them, and Butte native Ken Fitzgerald wants to tell you all about it.
Butte, MTMissoulian

Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence

EDITOR'S NOTE: There are not enough pages in a Sunday newspaper to mention every major Butte fire — from the city's infancy to present day. Suffice to say, the Mining City has had its fair share. Today’s story and photographs feature several that have occurred throughout Butte’s history. The fire...
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Parks labor shortage may shorten Ridge Waters hours

Stodden Park, Butte’s destination park, is opening up its Ridge Waters waterpark in June for fun-seekers from Butte and beyond. But hours might be shorter than previous years for one simple reason: There just aren’t enough lifeguards. The pool and waterpark needs 30 lifeguards. Most years, general manager Mark Fischer...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Butte, MTPosted by
The Associated Press

Owner set on rebuilding Butte’s historic M&M bar after fire

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — There’s nothing left but piles of bricks and charred rubble where the M&M Cigar Store served as an anchor icon to Uptown Butte for 130 years. Nothing but its historic neon sign survived a fire that gutted the building May 7, leaving nothing but saw-toothed sections of bricks on the east and west sides. For safety reasons, the entire east wall and façade were brought down with a backhoe.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

From Classic Diner Fare To Delicious Fine Dining, Montana’s Midway Grill & Brews Has Something For Everyone

It can’t be easy opening a business during a global pandemic, especially a restaurant. But we’ve seen quite a few new Montana restaurant open their doors in recent months, and for that, we are thankful. Recently, Midway Grill & Brews officially opening in Billings after many frustrating delays. But all it takes is one meal […] The post From Classic Diner Fare To Delicious Fine Dining, Montana’s Midway Grill & Brews Has Something For Everyone appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Cascade County Sheriff says a pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found with a body inside it in the Missouri River last week. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the body has not been identified. A...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StateSidney Herald

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana Standard

November expected opening for new walk-in clinic

Throughout its history, SCL Health St. James has been committed to Butte and its citizens. That commitment has spread to not just Butte but to residents throughout southwest Montana. Inhabitants of Butte and beyond will get an early Christmas present come this November. SCL Health St. James will be opening...