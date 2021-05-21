Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella speaks lovingly of family as she hears last case

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!