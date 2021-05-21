India Walton challenges Byron Brown to mayoral debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need a beer to go with your first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine? There will be three locations offering just that soon. All three clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.