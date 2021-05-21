newsbreak-logo
India Walton challenges Byron Brown to mayoral debate

By Robert J. McCarthy
Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe low-key Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor may get a jolt of energy if challenger India B. Walton succeeds in arranging a debate against incumbent Byron W. Brown. Walton, a vocal critic of various city policies, has qualified for the June 22 Democratic primary along with Lacandice Durham. In a Friday letter to Brown, Walton challenged him to a debate on a "public stage." She did not, however, offer details such as when, where or a sponsor for the event.

