Los Angeles won their fourth straight and their eighth in the last nine games as they swept Arizona at home with a win Thursday night. The Dodgers entered Friday third in the NL West, two games behind the Giants for the top spot. Los Angeles got three hits from Max Muncy while Will Smith (two runs, RBI) added a pair in the contest. Smith (his fifth) and Albert Pujols (his first with the Dodgers, sixth overall) homered in the victory. David Price got the start but didn’t factor in the decision as he threw two innings, allowing no runs on three hits with no walks and one strikeout. Victor Gonzalez (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of work, allowing no hits or walks while striking out three. Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth, striking out two, to earn his 10th save of the year.