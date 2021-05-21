newsbreak-logo
Broncos Waive QB Case Cookus, Officially Sign OT Cameron Fleming

By Zack Kelberman
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

Case Cookus lasted all of five days in a Denver Broncos uniform. The Broncos waived Cookus on Thursday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, offensive tackle Cameron Fleming was added to the 90-man roster after officially signing his one-year, $3.67 million contract, which was first reported on May 13.

Cookus, 25, joined Denver on Sunday following an audition at last week's rookie minicamp. He was tentatively brought aboard to be the No. 4 QB behind Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien for upcoming Organized Team Activities and mandatory practices.

A 2020 undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona, Cookus drew loose pre-draft comparisons to Jimmy Garoppolo. The young journeyman, however, has yet to handle an NFL regular-season snap.

As for why the Broncos signed him only to quickly release him, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio has a guess — and it revolves around reconnaissance.

"Cookus had been signed last year by the NYG, who coincidentally are the Broncos week 1 opponent," Allbright tweeted Thursday.

Speaking of the Giants, Fleming arrives in the Mile High City after starting all 16 games for Big Blue in 2020. He's slated to compete with fellow free-agent addition Bobby Massie for the right tackle job, with an eye on facing his former employer in the Sept. 12 opener at MetLife Stadium.

When it comes to filling the Black Hole that is the Broncos’ right tackle position, George Paton has taken the unique, if logical approach of doubling his chances. Bobby Massie, as it turned out, did not outright win The Great Right Tackle Audition on Wednesday. One day after the veteran free-agent Massie and the Broncos agreed on a one-year contract that has a maximum value of $4 million, Paton reached agreement with another right tackle from the audition, Cameron Fleming, on a one-year deal with a max value of $3.675 million.