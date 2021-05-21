newsbreak-logo
iniScene Releases Fox Islands for MSFS

By Yannick Noesen
fselite.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the hearts of bush-flying aficionados beat faster, iniScene, the in-house scenery development brand of famed developer iniBuilds, has released their rendition of Fox Islands for MSFS. Located just to the northwest of Cathead Point near Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula, Fox Islands are a small island group located in the middle...

fselite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Private Island#Vat#Fox Lake#Msfs#Cathead Point#Southern#Fox Islands#South Fox Island#Northern Fox Island#Lake Shores#Releases#Famed Developer Inibuilds#Developer#Customized Coastlines#Boat#Leelanau Peninsula#Today#Biomes#Modeled Assets
