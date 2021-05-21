newsbreak-logo
Law school to remove John Marshall’s name over racist past

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Illinois trustees voted to remove the name of the longest-serving U.S. Supreme Court chief justice from the University of Illinois-Chicago law school after a task force said John Marshall’s history as a slave owner and trader “render him a highly inappropriate namesake for the law school.”. The University...

