Onfinal Studio Releases Stokmarknes Airport, Skagen for MSFS
Following recent previews, Nordic scenery developer Onfinal Studio has released its accurate rendition of Stokmarknes Airport, Skagen (ENSK), for MSFS users to enjoy. Stokmarknes Aiport, Skagen (ENSK) is a small-scale regional airport located in the Hadsel Municipality in Nordland County, Norway. The airport initially opened its doors on July 1st, 1972. Like many of Norway’s rural, regional airfields, it resulted from a government initiative targeted at providing easier access to some of Norway’s more cutoff municipalities. Today, the airport sees limited commercial air traffic. The only operator visiting the airport is the well-known Nordic regional carrier Wideroe using its DeHavilland Dash 8-Q100 and -Q200 airframes.fselite.net