Raw-Materials Boom Is Reordering the $6.3 Trillion ETF World

By Claire Ballentine
wealthmanagement.com
 3 days ago

(Bloomberg) -- The turbulence in the commodity complex this week looks like a much-needed cooldown, if signals from the $6.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry are anything to go by. With an American economic revival underway, the frenzy for raw materials now accounts for more than half of the 20 best-performing exchange-traded products this year. That's a rare degree of outperformance for the inflation-sensitive sector.

