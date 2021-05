More rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza over the past 11 days than the entirety of the seven-week 2014 war, according to the army’s count. Nearly a quarter of them landed on Ashkelon alone.It is a stark statistic, keenly felt in the southern Israeli city which lies under 15km from the border crossing with Gaza and so is the closest heavily populated area to the strip.Standing beside the clawed out remains of her house that took a direct hit on Thursday, Sigal the owner says they have 30 seconds to scramble to a shelter when the sirens go off....