Orange County School Board to Review Face Mask Policy
Orange County School Board members will hold several meetings this summer to review the face mask policy EBBA – Disease Prevention; Face Coverings for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. The School Board will have a discussion with members of the Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County prior to final adoption of the revised policy on July 13th. See the full schedule of meeting dates below.westorlandonews.com