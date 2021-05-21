newsbreak-logo
Curtis powers Husson past SUNY Cobleskill into NCAA baseball tourney

By Ernie Clark
Bangor Daily News
Cover picture for the articleWith an NCAA Tournament berth at stake, the Husson University baseball team arrived at the Winkin Complex on Friday with their bats at the ready. Especially first-year designated hitter Jackson Curtis of Ellsworth, who slugged a school-record four doubles and drove home seven runs as part of a 14-hit attack that propelled the Eagles to a 14-6 victory over SUNY Cobleskill in the third and deciding game of the North Atlantic Conference championship series.

bangordailynews.com
