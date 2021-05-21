Curtis powers Husson past SUNY Cobleskill into NCAA baseball tourney

Likely needing a split at East Carolina to stay on the right side of the NCAA regional bubble, the Tulane baseball team was not up to the task this past weekend. The question now is how many wins the Green Wave (25-17, 14-5 American Athletic Conference) will need at home against Central Florida (23-25, 13-11) and at Cincinnati (24-21, 13-11) in its last two series of the regular season to give itself a good shot at an at-large bid if it does not capture the league tournament. Six of eight? Seven of eight? All eight?