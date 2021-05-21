newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

New Boat: Sunseeker Predator 55 Evo

By Kevin Koenig
powerandmotoryacht.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Predator offers an alluring combination of seaworthiness and panache. Since Sunseeker splashed its first vessel in the late 60s, the company has always relied on performance and style to build a reputation. You can see this ethos from the shard-like hulls of its raceboats from the builder’s nascency to its famous and long-running association with the James Bond franchise. Simply put, if it’s not fast and sporty with a stately elegance that is noticeable at a glance, it’s not a Sunseeker. The latest launch to take the baton for this storied brand is the Predator 55 Evo.

www.powerandmotoryacht.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port And Starboard#The Predator#Car Windows#Power Windows#Sunseeker Predator#Simrad#Forepeak#725 Hp Volvo#Volvo Penta#Boat#Brand#Twin Aft Stairways#Transom Seating#Style#Sink#Sharp Hullside Windows#Geometric Shapes#Company#Scissor Berths#Flair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht TC for sale

The 40.5 metre Sunseeker motor yacht TC has been listed for sale by Christopher Head at Sunseeker London. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International and delivered in 2020 as a Sunseeker 131 model, she is RINA classed and MCA compliant. The interior is in satin finished black American walnut wood throughout. The main deck saloon comes with a 64-inch HD television screen linked to a Bose sound system, while on the starboard side a balcony folds out to the sea. Especially attractive for fans of al fresco meals is the upper deck cockpit, complete with a large dining table and seating for 10 guests.
Boats & Watercraftsplugboats.com

New Finnish handcrafted electric wooden boat: Elwood

With its distinctive lines and details, this ultra quiet electric wooden boat from Finnish builder Elwood with propulsion by Oceanvolt is designed to bring its owners closer to nature and provide years of service and delight. Entrepreneur Pasi Virnes, the CEO and Design Director of Elwood, has a background in...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 112-Foot Explorer Has Rear Side Panels That Drop Down to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Along the docks at the recent Palm Beach show, hull number one of Sanlorenzo’s SX112 exuded a uniquely Italian sense of cool. It involved a wow factor, but it was more subtle than the towering gigayachts in the background. Instead, the cool came from the open space on the boat’s stern and side arches that added a modern art visual cue. At anchor, the SX112 looks even more dramatic, with its rear side panels folded down and the open salon windows linking the inner sanctum to the outer deck.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Iconic yachts: Inside the story of the 96m legendary superyacht Limitless

It is easy to say that a certain yacht is ‘influential’ but in the case of Carinthia VI (now named The One) you can actually see it. Leslie Wexner, head of Limited Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret lingerie, so admired Carinthia VI that he asked Jon Bannenberg to design him a yacht that was essentially similar in appearance but much larger and more modern, and this was the starting point for Limitless, launched by Lürssen in 1997.
Boats & Watercraftsonlyinboards.com

2004 Mastercraft X-Star Wakeboard Boat

By owner: 2004 MasterCraft 22' X-Star. It has the Indmar MCX 350 V-8 motor with v-drive with less than 600 engine hours on it. Runs like new, fires right up every single time with all maintenance up-to-date! This is a world-class wakeboard boat and has been awesome to wakesurf with as well! Kicks a huge wake and fits up to 12 people! The boat has been stored undercover.
Newport, RIboatingindustry.com

Newport Boat Show seeks submissions for 2021 new products program

Newport Exhibition Group is now accepting applications for its 2021 Newport For New Products (NFNP) Awards Program. In its 15th year and in partnership with leading national marine publications, NFNP is a highlight of the industry and helps to promote what is new and exciting for boaters. The program is open to domestic and foreign products that launched after April 1, 2021 and will make their official boat show debut in Newport, Rhode Island. Foreign boats and products that have been shown and sold outside the U.S. are still eligible.
CarsMaxim

Tag Heuer Carrera Goes Green With Limited Edition Luxury Watch

Historic Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer might have an instant classic in the new Carrera Green Special Edition chronograph. As a member of the Carrera family created by company heir Jack Heuer as a tribute to the extremely treacherous Carrera Panamericana race in 1963, the updated model shares indelible details with the original Heuer Carrera reference 2447.
Boats & Watercraftscottagelife.com

How will Canada’s new luxury tax on boats affect you?

If you’ve been eyeing a new boat for the cottage and are worried that the new luxury tax is going to scuttle the deal, take heart. Depending on what’s on your wish list, your new boat may not even be affected. On April 19, the federal government put forth their 2021 budget and announced a luxury tax on the retail sale of new boats priced over $250,000. The new tax affects recreational powerboats, sailboats, and yachts (personal watercraft and floating homes are exempt). It also applies to new imported boats.
Businesslicenseglobal.com

Boat Rocker Lassos New ‘Dino Ranch’ Licensees

Boat Rocker Studios, a division of global entertainment company Boat Rocker Media, has announced a raft of new licensees for its preschool show “Dino Ranch” across categories in the U.S. and Canada. The Bentex Group and their affiliates Dreamwave and HIS International will be producing “Dino Ranch” daywear, swimwear and...
Australiamarinelog.com

New generation patrol boat will protect Great Barrier Reef

The Norman R. Wright & Sons shipyard in Brisbane, Australia, has delivered the Reef Resilience, the second of two new-generation Incat Crowther 24 patrol boats built for the Great Barrier Reef Field Management Program. Reef Resilience will service the southern region of the reef from her home port in Gladstone,...
Boats & Watercraftsspeedonthewater.com

New Deliveries And More Highlights From Performance Boat Center’s Spring Fun Run

Building off the momentum of its social-distanced Spring Fun Run—yes momentum as many boaters were coveting an outlet during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown—the team at Performance Boat Center was expecting a solid turnout for its seventh annual event on Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks based on participant buzz and new boat deliveries. It got exactly that—plus great weather—with more than 50 boats on hand for the casual fun run.
Boats & WatercraftsNew Castle News

New, bigger boat to cruise Lake Arthur

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2020 wasn’t smooth sailing for anyone. That was particularly true for the captains and crew of the Nautical Nature. For 25 years, the 45-foot enclosed pontoon boat trolled the waters of Lake Arthur, taking 37 passengers at a time on floating tours of Moraine State Park.
New Bern, NCwcn247.com

Boat builder buying NC company, seeks to create 500 new jobs

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The world’s largest fishing and recreational boat builder has announced its acquisition of North Carolina-based Hatteras Yachts. White River Marine Group also aims to upgrade Hatteras operations in New Bern and create 500 jobs by 2025. White River is a subsidiary of the company that operates Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Company leaders joined Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials on Thursday in New Bern for the announcement. White River was looking to move its saltwater vessel building operations closer to the coast. There's a combined state and local incentives package of over $7.1 million.
Boats & Watercraftspbo.co.uk

Meet Maximus, the new PBO Project Boat!

I never thought I’d own a boat. I’ve grown-up around yachts; cruised them, raced them, occasionally skippered them, but now, thanks to Practical Boat Owner, I’m the proud custodian of a 28ft cruiser, Maximus. Maximus is a Maxi 84. She was designed by Pelle Peterson and built by Swedish company...
Electronicsphonemantra.com

HyperX unveils new Predator DDR4 memory modules up to 5333 MHz

HyperX unveils new Predator DDR4 memory modules up to 5333 MHz. Gaming and eSports brand HyperX has announced new Predator DDR4 memory modules. Solutions with frequencies of 5000, 5133, and 5333 MHz are presented. The capacity is 8 GB; the modules will be offered in two sets with a total volume of 16 GB.
Bicyclesbikeexif.com

Bring the Heat: Motocrew’s Ducati 848 Evo cafe racer

When a new custom builder hits the scene, there’s no way of knowing if they’re a one hit wonder, or if they’ll be consistently good. And that’s especially true when bikes are just their hobby. But full-time firefighter and part-time wrench Chris Scholtka came out the gate swinging—and has been hitting home runs ever since.
Carssuperstreetonline.com

This Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Evo is Pure Insanity

Owners of exotic cars, like this 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo, aren't all that different from those of us working on imports of yesteryear. Sure, our tax brackets are light years apart, but for the most part, the goals are pretty similar. Things like modifying in order to personalize and, though it might seem hard to believe with something of this caliber, bumping up power output, sometimes drastically, is usually in order to fall in love with the car once again.