New Boat: Sunseeker Predator 55 Evo

The latest Predator offers an alluring combination of seaworthiness and panache. Since Sunseeker splashed its first vessel in the late 60s, the company has always relied on performance and style to build a reputation. You can see this ethos from the shard-like hulls of its raceboats from the builder’s nascency to its famous and long-running association with the James Bond franchise. Simply put, if it’s not fast and sporty with a stately elegance that is noticeable at a glance, it’s not a Sunseeker. The latest launch to take the baton for this storied brand is the Predator 55 Evo.