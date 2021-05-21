newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Flaunts Her Slim Legs Posing in a Ruffled Silk Mini Dress

By Gracious Egedegbe
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Versatile runway model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter Aoki shared a picture showing her slim legs on Instagram and got fans talking. Aoki Lee recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram showing off her long legs while dressed in a white silk mini dress. She posted the picture with the caption:

news.amomama.com
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
25K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kimora
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Reality Tv#Baby Dresses#Star#Tv Line#Unclerush#Harvard#Instagram A#Daughter#Mini#Versatile Runway Model#Runway#Pic#Reality Tv#Notes#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Flaunts Her Legs in a Leopard-Print Ensemble

Popular singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige has left her numerous fans and followers on Instagram in awe after posing for the camera in a stunning leopard-patterned ensemble. She looked very appealing. Mary J. Blige is known as an American singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and philanthropist. The 50-year-old has released...
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes

There was once a time when Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons were considered to be the picture perfect image of co-parenting after divorce. Of course, there also was a time when Russell wasn’t seen by most of the world as an alleged rapist with multiple women claiming to be victims of his sexual assault over the past few decades. That’s a whole other situation, but his current issues may see that happy union with Kimora Lee slowly coming to an end.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

Aoki Lee Simmons Slays First Solo Cover Shoot With Muze Magazine

We see them walk red carpets with their famous parents one day and then they’re out here pursuing their own dreams the next. Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t any different! The 18-year-social old’s media clapbacks to bullies have gone viral in the past. Aoki, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a raunchy photoshoot video. Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot” in her tweet. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Muze Magazine and the whole team… It was a real pleasure to be a part of this. Incredibly grateful,” Aoki wrote in her caption, which included blue butterfly emojis at the beginning and end. Aoki looks stunning in what appears to be a yellow-green outfit in the picture posted. A long-sleeved crop top and a full-length skirt make up the two-piece ensemble. Aoki’s left leg can be seen poking through the slit, which is high and knotted. Her hair is cut short and bobbed with bangs. Her lips are a bright red color. The look is completed with a gold bracelet and black strappy sandal heels. Paige S. Wilson’s photo gives us the feeling of “coming into my own shell.” With her pose, Aoki lengthens her body. Her head is slightly cocked upwards. She has an open-lipped look on her face that is neither frowning nor smiling. Her arms are encircling her chest and clutching her shoulders. A dull, dark grey wall and floor are splashed with the frame. As a result, Aoki stands out in the picture. Aoki Lee Simmons is the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and rap mogul Russell Simmons, in case you didn’t remember. According to People, the couple married in December 1998 and have two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki. Muze Magazine stepped on the scene back in 2016. It started as an online magazine idea that blossomed into “a luxurious printed magazine,” says their official site. The magazine’s focus is “pure artistry & striving to inspire elegance in everyday life.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Kimora Lee On Russell Simmons’ Lawsuit: Nothing More Than “Harassment”

After Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and fashion maven Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband, Kimora has now opened up about the allegations from the Def Jam co-founder, saying that his lawsuit is “nothing more than extortive harassment from a serial abuser,” according to a report from TheBlast.