newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Recycle Right, Not by the Numbers

By SPUMedia
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LahHL_0a7Rmbpf00

In Seattle, we ask customers not to use the numbers on packaging to determine if an item is recyclable or not. Here’s why.

Have you ever looked at the bottom of a plastic container or packaging and found a small number (usually 1-7) contained in triangle? You wouldn’t be alone if you thought those numbers were some coded way of knowing if an item should or shouldn’t be recycled. The truth is, those numbers have nothing to do with if an item can be recycled or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC1nl_0a7Rmbpf00

The numbers you find on many plastic items are what’s known as a Resin Identification Code (RIC) and tell processors what the package is made of. This system was developed in the 1980s by the Plastics Industry Association and they stand for different types of plastic. For example, a symbol with a “1” in the middle means an item is made of polyethylene terephthalate which can apply to single-use bottled drinks like a soda bottle (recyclable). In comparison, “7” stands for “Other” which is a fairly broad category and can be found on anything from large water bottles (recyclable) to DVDs (garbage).

The main thing to remember is that these numbers are in no way an indication of how you, as the consumer, should dispose of an item.

In Seattle, you may find several items with the same RIC number but they could have very different qualities that may contribute to how you should dispose of those items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VBRy_0a7Rmbpf00

Instead of going by the numbers that you find on the packaging, we ask customers to focus on practical aspects of the items that they want to dispose of. For recycling, if an item falls into one of the “Top 5” products, then it’s likely recyclable.

In addition to these top 5 products, the recyclability of an item is also determined by the rigidity and the size. For example, flimsy plastics like the flexible trays found in cookie boxes are not rigid enough to be recycled in our system. We also need items to be at least three inches in diameter. Any smaller and they run the risk of interfering with and clogging our sorting mechanisms at our facilities. By recycling right, you are keeping contaminants out of the recycling stream which helps SPU make the most of these items, diverting more waste from landfills.

We understand that it can be confusing to know where an item should go. When in doubt, find out using our helpful Where Does It Go online tool.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

145
Followers
627
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Symbol#Soda#Flexible Packaging#Recycle Right#Spu#Landfills#Flimsy Plastics#Cookie Boxes#Contaminants#Bottled Drinks#Customers#Processors#Dvds#Diameter#Online Tool#Practical Aspects#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recycled Plastic Tiles

Takataka Plastics, an award-winning commercial partnership between mechanical engineering Ph.D. student Paige Balcom and Ugandan local Peter Okwoko, cuts down on PET pollution by recycling plastics into low-cost commercial products. Takataka Plastics provides a much-needed low-tech solution to the problem of plastic pollution in isolated Ugandan towns by using manually operated machines to remold plastic waste into usable forms like wall tiles.
Environmentwikihow.com

How to Recycle HP Toner Cartridges

When your laserjet printer’s toner cartridge runs out, you might be tempted to just toss it in the trash or into your home recycling bin. However, this is not the proper way to dispose of used toner cartridges and you can end up hurting the environment if you do so. Take a look at the following answers to some questions you may have about how to recycle your HP toner cartridges the right way and help protect our planet!
EnvironmentPosted by
MarketWatch

Mattel launches toy recycling program

Mattel Inc. said Monday that it has launched a toy recycling program, Mattel PlayBack, in which the company will accept used toys for recycling and reuse. Participants can print a shipping label on the PlayBack website and send the toy back to Mattel where it will be sorted and used for new toys. Right now, Mattel is accepting toys from the Barbie, Matchbox and MEGA brands. The program is available in the U.S. and Canada, as well as France, Germany and the U.K. through third-party partnerships. New brands will also be added. The program aims to help push the company towards 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030. Mattel stock has gained 24.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 12% for the period.
Glenview, ILRecycling Today

Abt Electronics unveils recycling center

Abt Electronics, an electronics retailer based in Glenview, Illinois, has debuted a recycling center at its facilities in Glenview. According to a news release from the company, the new recycling center features a GreenMax machine for recycling expanded polystyrene (EPS). The machine melts EPS into raw materials used for picture frames, home construction materials and more. The center also has an auger compactor, a machine designed for compacting large volumes of materials.
San Francisco, CAlegalnewsline.com

Hefty sued over recycling bags that aren't allegedly recyclable

SAN FRANCISCO (Legal Newsline) - The maker of Hefty brand trash bag products was pinned in a federal class action lawsuit as consumers allege recycling bags are not themselves recyclable. The complaint was filed on May 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by plaintiff...
Environmentcheckout.ie

Britvic Introduces 100% Recycled And Recyclable Ballygowan Range

Britvic has announced it has introduced a new 100% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable Ballygowen bottle range. Unveiled by RTE’s Blaithnaid Treacy, the brand has undergone a complete makeover but the same refreshing water, bottled wild from the source at Newcastle West in Limerick, remains unchanged, the company said. According...
Environmentca.gov

Mattress Recycling Event

Looking to get rid of your old mattress, box spring, or futon? Come by our Collection Event with the Mattress Recycling Council and recycle it for FREE. Maximum of 3 units per vehicle per day. Please note, wet, twisted or soiled mattresses, furniture or crib mattresses will NOT be accepted.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Fully Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes

GSK Consumer Healthcare is making a change to its toothpaste packaging and this summer, Sensodyne Pronamel tubes will be fully recyclable. The shift is thanks to a change in the way the toothpaste tubes are laminated and Albéa’s patented Greenleaf laminate technology is helping to create the future of responsible packaging within oral care.
EnvironmentPosted by
KPCW

The Science of Recycling with Jennie Romer

On Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn bring Jennie Romer on the show to talk about the science of recycling. Recycling rules vary widely from place to place, and Romer assists communities in drafting meaningful legislation that helps produce less waste, especially single-use plastic.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Recycling Program

So how goes the new and improved glass recycling program in Tucson? Do people rinse their glass out with drinkable water, store them until they have enough, then drive them to a recycling center, or do they still dump them in their bins? I read recently that 30% of recycled material was being rejected for various reasons. Doesn't this mean that 70% of the material is good to go?
Environmentbaristamagazine.com

Reducing Single-Use Waste with Coffee Storage

Planetary Design partners with coffee roasters to promote reusable whole bean containers. In an industry riddled with single-use products, it can be difficult to find a place as both a coffee lover and an environmentalist. Every day, huge numbers of to-go cups and coffee bags make their way into landfills, adding to the food and beverage industry’s growing problem of waste. In response, coffee professionals around the world are stepping up and presenting ways in which both coffee companies and consumers can be more sustainable and future-oriented.
Environmenteriereader.com

App to Offer On-Demand Recycling

Plastics recycling in Erie is about to go on-demand. International Recycling Group (IRG) — the New York City-based startup with plans for a $100 million automated plastics recycling facility on Erie's bayfront — recently announced their vision for an app-based recycling collection program that would "guarantee 100 percent of plastic materials in homes and retail establishments will have a recycling or alternative non-landfill end-of-life utility." That includes everything from plastic bags to Styrofoam cups — pick a number, any number.
Environmentthewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

Recycling Guidelines

Keep The Woodlands recycling program going strong by refreshing your knowledge of curbside guidelines. Above all, follow the Golden Rule of Recycling: place only the approved items in your recycling cart. Items other than those specified are considered contaminants. Common contaminants included plastic bags, tanglers (cords or string), food waste, hazardous waste, and Styrofoam. These items harm machinery, endanger  workers and reduce the value of the approved materials.  . Many items that don’t belong in your curbside cart can be recycled locally. Find where...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Recycled Loafers

Sustainable footwear brand Rothy's is venturing into the men's category with a pair of eco-friendly styles, including a Driving Loafer for men that's made with recycled and eco-friendly materials. According to the brand, these new styles fall into a category that came highly requested from customers and the launch was eight years in the making.
Environmentheavyliftpfi.com

NYK commits to ship recycling

NYK Line has joined the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI), an information disclosure platform hosted by the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI). SRTI is comprised of leading shipping companies, shippers and financial stakeholders. It aims to promote transparency in ship recycling and provide information to stakeholders by sharing information on the SRTI website about participating shipowners’ recycling policies, practices, and progress.
EnvironmentTire Business

Tire equipment maker expands into recycling

FREUDENBERG, Germany — HF Mixing Group G.m.b.H. has established a partnership with and invested in WF Recycle-Tech, a British machinery company with a patented pyrolysis system for recycling end-of-life tires. The deal for WF Recycle-Tech, announced in February and completed recently, combines that company's pyrolysis technology with HF Mixing's continuous...
EnvironmentRecycling Today

Burger King awarded for recyclable packaging

Burger King, Miami, has been awarded the “Made for Recycling” seal from Interseroh for its fruit pouches. The fast-food chain was recognized by Interseroh, an environmental service provider, for using the “Made for Recycling” method, which deemed the packaging for the new apple and banana fruit pouches from Burger King as “excellently recyclable.”
EnvironmentVindy.com

Ultium Cells signs pact on recycling

LORDSTOWN — Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution to mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles, has an agreement with a Canadian firm to recover up to 100 percent of the scrap material from its manufacturing process. The deal with Li-Cycle,...
Bennington, VTRutland Herald

Antmann: Recycling failures

I am a Bennington College student writing to discuss the failures of recycling and why we can no longer rely on it to reverse the effects of the climate crisis. As the fossil fuel industry diminishes slightly each year, Big Oil now has its eye on something else — plastic. The issue with this is, it can take up to 500 years for certain plastics to disintegrate and contrary to popular belief, not all plastics can be recycled. Different types of plastics cannot be recycled together, they must be separated by number and even then, it is not a guarantee it will be recycled. What gets recycled depends largely on the market demand at the moment for particular types of plastic. If there is no demand, then recycling becomes useless. Furthermore, recycling programs differ greatly from place to place. In some areas of the U.S., recycling programs still do not exist.
Arab, ALthearabtribune.com

Recycling could return to Arab

Recycling could return to Arab relatively soon, but if so it won’t be under a city contract. Arab’s current contract with Republic Services, that includes recycling, will expire soon, but private companies are apparently showing interest in offering the service. Councilman Mitch Stone said two companies contacted him the day...