Charlottesville, VA

Area physician waits for COVID-19 vaccine shipment, says it could curb vaccine hesitancy

By Elizabeth Holmes
NBC 29 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many primary care clinics like Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville do not have any COVID-19 vaccines to give directly to their patients. Dr. Greg Gelburd, a physician at the practice, said if it did vaccine-hesitant patients would get off the fence and on the road...

www.nbc29.com
