Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm

Effective: 2021-05-23 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for west central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HAAKON...SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH...SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 605 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of White Owl to 8 miles north of Creighton to near Grindstone, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Marcus, Bridger, Howes, Milesville and Takini. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH