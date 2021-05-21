Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 752 PM MDT/852 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Haigler to 10 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benkelman. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 202 and 209, and near mile marker 211. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH