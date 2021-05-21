newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued aSevere Thunderstorm Watch for portions of. Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 415 PM until 1000 PM MDT. Primary threats include…. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible. Isolated...

Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE COUNTIES At 438 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Curlew Lake, or 28 miles northeast of Rapid City, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hereford and Union Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 16:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southwestern and west central South Dakota. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 404 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Custer to near Blue Bell to Wind Cave National Park, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Legion Lake, Custer State Park, Sylvan Lake and State Game Lodge around 410 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake and Hermosa. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for west central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL HAAKON...SOUTHWESTERN ZIEBACH...SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 605 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of White Owl to 8 miles north of Creighton to near Grindstone, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Plainview, Marcus, Bridger, Howes, Milesville and Takini. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 752 PM MDT/852 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Haigler to 10 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benkelman. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 202 and 209, and near mile marker 211. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Kit Carson; Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 752 PM MDT/852 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Haigler to 10 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benkelman. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 202 and 209, and near mile marker 211. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 18:52:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cimarron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON AND CENTRAL DALLAM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Environmentnewscenter1.tv

Enhanced Risk (3/5) of Severe Weather Sunday

There is an Enhanced risk of severe weather for portions of South Dakota Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging hail, high winds and tornadoes will be possible as a vigorous line of thunderstorms cross the region from Southwest to Northeast. Thunderstorms are expected to fire off in the early afternoon in...
EnvironmentThe Tribune

Severe weather including tornadoes hits the Eastern Plains on Saturday

Severe weather rumbled across the Eastern Plains of Colorado on Saturday afternoon, with about six tornadoes touching down, one just east of Denver, and hail pummeling several areas including just east of Parker. The weather and thunderstorms caused delays at Denver International Airport for departing flights of up to one...
Colorado Statelamarledger.com

10 tornadoes hit Colorado Saturday with more severe weather expected Sunday

Ten tornadoes hit Colorado’s eastern plains Saturday and more severe weather is expected Sunday, according to the National Weather Service at Boulder. No damage was reported from any of the 10 confirmed tornadoes, which varied in strength and duration, meteorologist Kari Bowen said Sunday. The tornadoes hit near Fort Morgan and east of Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, in Arapahoe, Lincoln and Crowley counties, according to the National Weather Service.