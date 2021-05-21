How Jenni Peters made Varsity Sports a resource for athletes

Will Wade knew LSU needed to hit the transfer portal hard. It's just part of the deal that comes through losing four veteran players from an NCAA tournament team. The roster's future was very much up in the air after that loss in the Round of 32 to Michigan but Wade and his staff sat back and watched as players around the country entered the portal from all over the country. Guards Adam Miller and Xavier Pinson as well as forward Tari Eason were the players the program attacked from the jump because of their fits with what the Tigers had lost in Javonte Smart, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Darius Days.