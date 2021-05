ABILENE, TX – Mark your calendars and gear up for Saturday, June 5 to participate in Abilene Outdoor Adventures 2021 at Cal Young Park in Abilene. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is teaming up with the City of Abilene to host the free event that is open to participants of all ages. Since June 5 is Free Fishing Day in Texas, anyone can fish even if they don’t have a fishing license.