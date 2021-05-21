newsbreak-logo
Steel Bridge Songfest Returns June 12

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steel Bridge Songfest’s organizers hope this will be the last virtual-only songfest, but at least there will be one!. Get ready for a night of nice surprises June 12, 7 pm, when live hosts will present a combination of videos and streamed performances from across the U.S. and Sturgeon Bay’s very own Holiday Music Motel & Tambourine Collaboratory. Music So Fresh, It Hasn’t Been Written Yet is currently being written, and videos are in production.

doorcountypulse.com
