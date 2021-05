Double Chicken Please opened in November 2020 during the height of the pandemic. It’s the result of an eight-year journey for Taiwanese-Americans GN Chan and Faye Chen, who served drinks out of a traveling vintage Volkswagen minivan across major cities in the U.S. before opening their brick-and-mortar cocktail bar in the LES. The cocktails are named by number (there are 10 in total, one being a mocktail) and are all fantastic, though my favorite might just be their mezcal shot. It’s mixed with plum and shiso, which soften the edge of the mezcal while adding a touch of tartness and herbaceousness. In other words, it’s dangerous (in the best way possible). As hinted from the name, Double Chicken Please also serves chicken, in the form of three types of fried chicken sandwiches: salted duck egg, hot honey, and bolognese torpedo - each of which is perfect for drunchies after those five shots I just took.