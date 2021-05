HOLLAND — During the weekend, the West Ottawa softball team traded in their traditional black and white threads for something a bit more special. The Panthers broke out special red uniforms in honor of their fundraising game to benefit the American Heart Association. The idea for the game came from junior catcher Lani Salinas, who suffered a cardiac incident due to obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy when she was in eighth grade. She was told she'd never play softball again.