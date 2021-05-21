newsbreak-logo
Matt Taven on Reuniting With Mike Bennett in ROH, Says Bennett Is ‘Himself Again’

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently interviewed ROH wrestler Matt Taven, who discussed reuniting with Mike Bennett in ROH and more. Bennett and Taven are set to challenge ROH tag team champions Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams for the titles on this week’s edition of ROH TV. Below are some highlights.

411mania.com
