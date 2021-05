Basketball referee and Cordova Times columnist Dick Shellhorn was among three finalists for the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s Joe Floyd Award. Shellhorn, along with Kodiak former softball coach Richard Knowles and Fairbanks International Karate Association affiliate leader Dr. Charles Scott, was chosen as a finalist for the award by the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors. The Joe Floyd Award is used to recognize individuals or groups of individuals who have, over a period of years, made a significant and lasting contribution to sports in Alaska. Recipients are chosen for their leadership, sportsmanship and integrity, according to an Alaska Sports Hall of Fame release. At the hall of fame’s annual awards ceremony May 5, Knowles was selected as recipient for the award.