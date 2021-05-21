NAMI Utah Fights Mental Health Stigma With Annual NAMIWalks Your Way Fundraiser

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. It is a reminder, especially in the stress of a pandemic, to be aware of our own state of being and to be compassionate to the inner struggles of others around us. There are many well proven methods to provide boosts to your mental fortitude. Regular exercise is consistently shown to boost important chemicals in the brain to contribute to our mental and emotional wellness. Sleep is another important factor in maintaining awareness of and motivation for our moods and attitudes. A healthy diet provides the brain with the necessary nutrition for healthy function and helps to stave off brain impacting diseases. One activity that you may not have connected with improving your mental health is, you’ve probably guessed, reading.