NAMI Utah Fights Mental Health Stigma With Annual NAMIWalks Your Way Fundraiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Making mental health a priority, especially during such a challenging year, has never been more important. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah is hosting their 18th annual NAMIWalk Your Way fundraiser Saturday, May 22 to break the stigma around mental illness and to improve the lives of those who live with mental illness by helping them know they are not alone.ksltv.com