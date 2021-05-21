newsbreak-logo
Pro Wrestling Tees Selling Limited Edition New Jack Micro Brawler to Benefit His Wife

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a special limited edition Micro Brawler for the late wrestler, New Jack, with profits being donated to his widow, Jennifer Young. This extremely limited edition Micro Brawler release will only be available for 72 hours at ProWrestlingTees.com. This limited Micro Brawler is priced at...

411mania.com
