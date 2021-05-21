Louisiana disturbance call: 1 suspect shot, 1 deputy hurt

SORRENTO, La. (AP) — A suspect was critically wounded and a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday in a fight between two deputies and three other men, Louisiana State Police said.

The Ascension Parish deputy suffered a moderate injury, Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said in a news release.

He said the deputies were called shortly after midnight to deal with a disturbance in Sorrento, a town about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southeast of Baton Rouge.

“After deputies made contact with the residents, a physical confrontation occurred between the deputies and three male suspects. During the course of the confrontation, a deputy discharged his firearm striking one suspect,” the statement said.

It did not say whether the deputy was shot.

No other information was available and the investigation was continuing, Scrantz said.

It is standard procedure for local police to ask state police to investigate shootings involving their officers.