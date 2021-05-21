ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
EPlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.www.modernreaders.com