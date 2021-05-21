newsbreak-logo
Muskogee County, OK

Deadline looms for winter storm assistance

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Muskogee County homeowners and renters who experienced damage as a result of the winter storm in February must apply by Tuesday to be eligible for disaster assistance from FEMA. Muskogee County was approved recently for individual assistance eligibility along with 16 counties previously approved for federal disaster...

www.muskogeephoenix.com
