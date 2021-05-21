Biden appoints special envoy to North Korea

newsbreak-logo
By Brett Samuels
The Hill
 2 days ago
President Biden on Friday appointed Sung Kim, a career diplomat with expertise on North Korea policy, to serve as a special envoy to North Korea as the administration seeks to establish diplomatic relations with the hermit nation.

Biden made the announcement alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a joint press conference at the White House. The two leaders discussed climate change, China and how to address the threat of North Korea.

The Biden administration late last month completed its policy review toward North Korea, and Biden said Friday that officials "consulted closely with President Moon’s team throughout the process."

"We both are deeply concerned about the situation," Biden said. "Our two nations also shared a willingness to engage diplomatically with the D.P.R.K. to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," he said. "Today, I affirmed to President Moon that the U.S. will proceed in close consultation with the R.O.K. in our strategy and our approach."

Kim will serve as Biden's special envoy to North Korea. Biden officials previously said North Korea had not responded to outreach to initiate diplomatic talks. The president said Friday "total denuclearization" remains his administration's goal.

Kim previously served as ambassador to Indonesia and ambassador to the Philippines. He also served in the Obama administration as a special representative for North Korea policy and as ambassador to South Korea.

Former President Trump held two in-person summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a bid to reach a denuclearization agreement. No formal agreement was ever reached.

