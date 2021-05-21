newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, MO

Fire, explosion at Marshfield propane tank was accidental

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A fire and explosion at a propane tank plant in Marshfield earlier this month was accidental, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety announced this week.

The fire and explosion May 13 at the Kosan Crisplant Missouri propane facility likely occurred when a spark from a dropped propane tank ignited the propane, the agency said.

The fire originated outside in an area where small propane containers were being prepared for reconditioning, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor said the fire spread to about 10,000 portable propane tanks, sending the metal canisters shooting 100 feet in the air. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and some areas around the plant were evacuated.

One plant employee was injured.

Taylor said the damage could have been much worse but firefighters were able to keep a large propane storage tank cool enough so that it didn’t explode.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Marshfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Marshfield, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Government
Marshfield, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Tank#Shooting#Firefighters#Accident#Ap#Springfield News Leader#Marshfield Propane#Fire Chief#Storage#Kosan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Slaying suspect found dead after police chase in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man wanted in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend was found dead following a high-speed chase Sunday night, according to authorities. John Bussey, 42, crashed into another car at an intersection in south Atlanta, then killed himself before authorities could apprehend him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told news outlets.
Marshfield, MOKRMS Radio

Massive Fire Investigation Underway At Marshfield Propane Facility

A major fire investigation is now underway after explosions rock the former Pinnacle propane plant in Marshfield, south east of the Lake. Residents from as far north as Lake of the Ozarks to as far south as Nixa reported seeing the massive cloud of smoke that ended up registering on the National Weather Service radar from its intensity.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri Statefox5atlanta.com

Large fire at propane tank plant in Missouri detected from space

A large fire that burned at a propane gas facility in Marshfield, Missouri, was detected by satellites in space on May 13, the National Weather Service said. A satellite detected a hotspot over Marshfield using technology usually used to detect wildfires and controlled burns, the NWS said. Up to 10,000...
Marshfield, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Multiple explosions rock Marshfield

7:09 p.m. One person asked to see a medic and suffered second degree burns. 6:39 p.m. Building is declared clear. 6:34 p.m. Firefighters were able to enter the building to begin performing a search. 6:10 p.m. Due to water pressure, Marshfield Fire had to stop their water attack to wait...
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...