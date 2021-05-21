Fire, explosion at Marshfield propane tank was accidental

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A fire and explosion at a propane tank plant in Marshfield earlier this month was accidental, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety announced this week.

The fire and explosion May 13 at the Kosan Crisplant Missouri propane facility likely occurred when a spark from a dropped propane tank ignited the propane, the agency said.

The fire originated outside in an area where small propane containers were being prepared for reconditioning, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor said the fire spread to about 10,000 portable propane tanks, sending the metal canisters shooting 100 feet in the air. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and some areas around the plant were evacuated.

One plant employee was injured.

Taylor said the damage could have been much worse but firefighters were able to keep a large propane storage tank cool enough so that it didn’t explode.