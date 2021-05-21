House Speaker Tim Moore announces new communications director
RALEIGH — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain) released a statement announcing his new communications director, Demi Dowdy. “Dowdy is a first generation Cuban-American and lives in Harnett County. She brings 12 years of policy and communications experience, including three years as Communications Director for the Civitas Institute (now John Locke Foundation) here in Raleigh,” the press statement reads.nsjonline.com