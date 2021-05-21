Rhumbline Advisers Sells 232,658 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 232,658 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers' portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $551,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.