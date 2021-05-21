newsbreak-logo
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite National Park will re-implement a day use reservation system

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Friday, May 21, visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation to enter the park. The temporary day-use reservation system will allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce the risks associated with exposure to COVID-19. Day use permit will be required for all users, including...

