Yosemite National Park will re-implement a day use reservation system

Twelve hours of touring Olympic National Park today and we just skimmed the surface. You could spend days here exploring the snow capped mountains, rocky beaches, lush rainforests, grand waterfalls and giant trees. We fit everything we could into one day. We stayed at the Lake Quinault Lodge which is on the south end of the park and I would suggest staying at one of the lodges in between. It would cut down on your driving. Phil rode with Kevin and I all day today and Gale rode with Barry and Margaret. Their RV would have had some difficulty making it up one of the roads we ventured on late in the day. Our first stop was the largest Cypress Tree and it lived up to the hype. The tree was massive and even the part that broke off and was on the ground was bigger than any trees I have seen except the Sequoias. We took a short hike through the forest around the Cypress tree and it was amazing with ferns, moss and mammoth trees. Next on the list was the HOH Rainforest and we hiked two lovey trails. The moss was hanging from everything in the forest, the.