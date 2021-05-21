Former school nurse files for seat on USD 383 board

A former school nurse is running for a seat on the Manhattan-Ogden school board.

Christine Weixelman filed as a candidate with the Riley County Clerk’s Office on Friday morning. Weixelman is a lifelong resident of Manhattan. She served one term on the board for Manhattan Catholic Schools roughly 15 years ago, and now that her children have all moved on from school, Weixelman said she has time to get involved.

“It’s something I’ve kind of had in the back of my mind,” Weixelman said. “There’s a need, I think, for just average everyday people to get involved.”

Weixelman has worked as a registered nurse in Manhattan for 26 years. She previously served as a school nurse in six of the USD 383’s buildings for about five years starting in 2012. In her time with the district, she said she met a lot of people.

“As a nurse, somebody will present themselves to you with symptoms, and to figure out what’s going on you can’t just look at those symptoms,” Weixelman said. “You have to look at the whole person; I think that’s not much different from education.”

Weixelman is also starting her third year as a CASA (court-appointed special advocate) volunteer, and she said that experience has guided her choice to run for a school board seat.

“There’s a lot of kids who are in situations where they have a sort-of parental role at home, and they don’t get the chance to be a kid,” Weixelman said. “At school, they have that opportunity to not have to worry so much about maybe taking care of their siblings at home or making dinner.”

Weixelman said she wants children to have the best conditions for learning and for teachers to have the best resources and conditions for educating.

“It’s about preparing kids for the real world, absolutely,” Weixelman said, “but we also have to recognize them individually, as people.”

Weixelman joins the pool of candidates contending for three seats on the USD 383 board up for election.

The three other candidates include Steven Ruzzin, a data engineer; Jayme Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills and former Manhattan city commissioner; and current board member Karla Hagemeister.

Board members Jurdene Coleman and Katrina Lewison have not commented on whether they plan to seek re-election.

The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The school board elections are non-partisan.