Making It Plain: What Black America Needs to Know about COVID-19 and Vaccines

A father of five has died from Covid-19 after deciding against getting the vaccine.Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, took the pandemic seriously and were careful to abide by all Covid-19 precautions and guidance, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.But both of them hesitated when it came to getting the vaccine, a decision Mrs Rivers has now said she regrets.“It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Mrs Rivers...