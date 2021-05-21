newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Making It Plain: What Black America Needs to Know about COVID-19 and Vaccines

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulticultural Partners, Teaming Up To Spring into the Endzone and Beat COVID-19 With spring in the air and summer breezes soon to follow, I know we’re all anxious to get our pre-pandemic lives back and enjoy the rituals and routines we hold so dear. However, the United States isn’t quite out of the woods when it comes to conquering COVID-19. Vaccine hesitancy and variants are still hanging in the balance, which could hinder our path to herd immunity.

milwaukeecourieronline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Morial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc Foundation#Black Communities#White People#Black Mass#Ethnic Communities#Multicultural Partners#Breezes#Asian American#Pacific Islander#Hispanic#American Indian#Bcac#Ad Council#Apiahf#Appcho#Indians#White House#The Biden Administration#The National Urban League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Covid-19 vaccine boosters may be necessary. Here's what you need to know

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues in the United States, with people ages 12 and older receiving their shots, vaccine makers are now preparing for a next possible phase: booster doses. Currently three coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States -- the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Emory and CHOA experts: What you should know about vaccinating your kid against COVID-19

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from the experts. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12-15, and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is expected to sign off on Wednesday. That widens the pool of Georgians eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by about 6%, a critical advance.
Congress & CourtsPoynter.org

What we know and don’t know about the origins of COVID-19

Confronting Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate committee hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Rand Paul argued that the United States collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to make a more deadly coronavirus. The Kentucky Republican made the explosive allegation the day after Fox News talk show...
Minoritieshealthday.com

Latin America's COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs Above 1 Million

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University data show. The region has only 8 percent of the world's population, but has accounted for about 29 percent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide, according to CBS News.
Public HealthWYFF4.com

An 8th US state just reached a critical COVID-19 vaccination milestone

As U.S. officials push for more vaccinations amid slowing demand across the country, another state has now crossed an important milestone. Rhode Island is now the eighth state to have administered at least one COVID-19 shot to 70% of its adult population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
U.S. PoliticsPhramalive.com

More than half of American adults vaccinated as Covid cases ebb

(Reuters) – More than half of all American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said, roughly six weeks before U.S. President Biden’s July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: How many Americans have died after taking the COVID vaccine?

How many Americans have died after taking the COVID vaccines? Not Americans who’ve been killed by the virus, that’s a huge number, but how many Americans have died after getting the vaccines designed to prevent the virus? Do you know the answer to that question? Do you know anything about the downside? We know a lot about the upside of the vaccine. We’ve been completely in favor of vulnerable people taking vaccines.
Public HealthHealthline

‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

A father of five has died from Covid-19 after deciding against getting the vaccine.Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, took the pandemic seriously and were careful to abide by all Covid-19 precautions and guidance, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.But both of them hesitated when it came to getting the vaccine, a decision Mrs Rivers has now said she regrets.“It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Mrs Rivers...