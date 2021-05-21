Check it out | WSF virtual public meeting coming up next week

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. We’re just days away from our Spring 2021 online community webinars! Join members of the WSF Executive Team and me for an opportunity to ask questions and submit comments at one of next week’s virtual public meetings. To participate, register online in advance for either 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, or 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Both webinars will cover the same material. If you are unable to join, a video of each meeting will be posted online by Friday, May 28.