With I-40 bridge closed, backup route gets inspection

By Adrian Sainz and Andrerw DeMillo, Associated Press
nsjonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inspection of the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas began Tuesday, a week after the span became the states’ primary Mississippi River crossing when a cracked steel beam prompted the indefinite closure of the nearby Interstate 40 bridge. Inspectors using drones were looking closely at...

