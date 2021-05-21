newsbreak-logo
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,747 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

