Hundreds of dead fish found in lower Madison River

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana fisheries biologists are investigating after hundreds of fish were found dead in a stretch of the lower Madison River south of Three Forks, the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday.

The cause of the deaths have not been determined.

The first dead fish were reported to Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday by anglers floating in Beartrap Canyon, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Three Forks.

By Thursday afternoon, staff in boats and walking along the river had observed dead fish over a 10-mile stretch of the river upstream from Ennis Dam to the Warm Springs boat launch.

The agency reported finding about 800 dead whitefish, 11 brown trout, six rainbow trout and three suckers.

Staff continue to monitor conditions in the Madison River.