IT WAS THE SMELL that got me. Normally, a cup of coffee smells roasty, or meaty, or in some sad cases burnt, but this was different. This one smelled like blueberries. Not vaguely of blueberries, or suggestive of blueberries, but like a cup full of mashed blueberries turned somehow into hot brown liquid. Convinced my cup had been adulterated or mistaken for something intended for a child, I took an exploratory sip — it tasted like coffee, rich and smooth and vaguely fruity in a sophisticated way that reminded me more of wine than, say, soda.