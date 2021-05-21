Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas Statement Regarding the Accreditation of the Milwaukee County Jail by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care

On Monday May, 17th , Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas announced that the Milwaukee County Jail has, for the first time in its history, earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). NCCHC accreditation has long been recognized as the industry gold standard in high-quality correctional health care. The Milwaukee County Jail achieved NCCHC accreditation following a rigorous process of on-site analysis, inspection, and compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Service in Jails, which are considered the most respected national standards in correctional health care.