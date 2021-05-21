Sergio Aguero 'agrees to join Barcelona on two-year deal' with contract for departing Man City star 'set to include bonus for winning Champions League' as LaLiga giants close in on Lyon striker Memphis Depay
Sergio Aguero has agreed a two-year deal with Barcelona and will join the Catalan giants once his deal at Manchester City expires next month, according to reports. The 32-year-old will leave the Etihad Stadium after Premier League champions City's final game of the season in the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29.www.chatsports.com