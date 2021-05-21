Learn a new language at Dover library

When was the last time you learned a new language? Is it a frequent New Year’s goal that never gets completed? Now is the time to mark it off! Dover Public Library will be offering a free virtual American Sign Language (ASL) course on Tuesday, May 25th. ASL is the 4th most popular language in the United States and learning can not only help you to understand nonverbal cues better, but also provides an appreciation of the rich, vibrant culture of the deaf community. Check out our events below for more details on how to sign up for the class.