Dover, NH

Learn a new language at Dover library

Fosters Daily Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen was the last time you learned a new language? Is it a frequent New Year’s goal that never gets completed? Now is the time to mark it off! Dover Public Library will be offering a free virtual American Sign Language (ASL) course on Tuesday, May 25th. ASL is the 4th most popular language in the United States and learning can not only help you to understand nonverbal cues better, but also provides an appreciation of the rich, vibrant culture of the deaf community. Check out our events below for more details on how to sign up for the class.

www.fosters.com
Dover, NH
Education
Dover, NH
Government
City
Dover, NH
Person
Jojo
#Language Learning#French Sign Language#Poetry#Community#Picture Books#Information Sharing#Dover Public Library#Japanese#German#Mandarin Chinese#Italian#Russian#Hoopla Digital#The Children S Room#Asl#Story Times#Library Card Information#American Sign Language#Languages#Sharing Books
Country
Spain
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Cocheco Academy of the Arts honors top 5 students in Class of 2021

DOVER — Cocheco Academy of the Arts honors its Top Five graduates of the Class of 2021. The school will hold graduation on Friday, June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Rivermill in Dover. In alphabetical order:. Christie Allen of Dover is planning to attend Plymouth State University majoring in...
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

What's happening at the Dover Public Library for the week of May 17

Was quarantine a bit rough on your body? Did you gain the infamous 19 COVID pounds? Put away your diet books and learn a better way to drop those pounds while treating your body right. Join our virtual nutrition program to learn more and to find out healthy alternatives to those fad diets. Read on to find out how to attend.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Reinstate Dover kindergarten paraprofessional positions

We are writing on behalf of future Dover kindergarten students to ask for your help to reinstate the kindergarten paraprofessional positions that were recently eliminated across our school district. If the Dover School District follows through with the current plan to cut these essential positions, there will be devastating academic, social, and emotional consequences for our young learners. Kindergarten paraprofessionals provide support above and beyond zipping coats, tying shoes, and packing backpacks. Their support allows all students to access quality education and build foundational skills.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

'Absolute honor': MJ Hippern is named Dover's Educator of the Year

DOVER – Physical education teacher MJ Hippern’s Friday afternoon class was interrupted with a big surprise, put together by her students, administrators, and representatives of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce. Hippern didn't expect to see her son, Dakota, Principal Peter Driscoll and others join her class on the field,...
Dover, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Ukulele Picnic

DOVER — Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group (SNHUG) will hold their sixth annual “SNHUGFEST” on September 18 at Henry Law Park in Dover. SNHUGFEST is a celebration of summer featuring ukulele performers of national and local fame, drawing in hundreds of ukesters and friends. It is free and open to the public. It is a day of celebration, music, dancing, and community and it takes place concurrently with The Children’s Museum “Makerfest.” They will once again attempt to break the NH Ukulele Strum Record! Raffle proceeds benefit the Ukulele Kids Club. Organizers are anticipating over 500 attendees at this much-anticipated event. Bring your uke - every performance features a group jam-a-long!
Dover, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Play Patio at the Children's Museum

DOVER — The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire is gearing up for a summer of messy outdoor fun with the opening of its new outdoor Play Patio exhibit. Opening to the public on Thurs., May 20, and in the works since 2018, it represents the Museum’s largest expansion since opening in Dover in 2008. The Play Patio will provide new opportunities for children to engage with materials that are challenging to offer inside the Museum, such as water, sand, paint and clay.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Woodman Museum to hold Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony

DOVER – The Woodman Museum will honor Dover’s military fallen at the local Pine Hill Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 31. The event, which begins at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery’s GAR monument, will begin with a ceremony to honor Dover’s fallen soldiers. It will include brief remarks, a wreath laying, a "Taps" performance by the N.H. National Guard, and a Civil War cannon salute.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

The Lesniak Home Team relocates to Main Street in Dover

DOVER – The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the relocation of The Lesniak Home Team, of Keller Williams Coastal Realty, to 65 Main St, in Dover. With over 20 years in sales and being in real estate since 2005, Melissa Lesniak is a...
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

It’s Back: Dover Pride Clean Up Day Returns

A sunny forecast will help the return of Dover Pride Cleanup Day on Saturday. Canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic the event sponsored by Dover Main Street is back from 8 a.m. - noon with the chance to help clean up the city and get ready for summer. Volunteers...
Dover, NHUnion Leader

Military families play for free all summer at Children’s Museum

DOVER — Armed Forces Day, this Saturday, will be the start of the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s Military Appreciation Summer. All current and retired military personnel and their immediate family members can visit the museum at no cost from Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 5. Guests can show a military ID at the front desk to receive free admission for the military member, dependent children and spouse.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Dover chamber invites you to awards gala: Here are the winners

DOVER – The star attractions have been named and tickets are now available for the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce’s annual Awards Gala to be held Friday, June 4 at the Regatta Banquet & Conference Center. The socially-distanced, in-person event will honor individuals and organizations who have made a positive...
Manchester, NHWMUR.com

Schools, counties make plans to start vaccinating children age 12-15

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire has not started vaccinating children age 12-15 after the Food and Drug Administration greenlit the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but school districts said they will offer the vaccine once they get the OK. New Hampshire health officials said they are waiting for authorization from the Centers...
Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

New $425K Sign Project Welcomes Visitors to Dover

New signs installed around the city of Dover are a big hit. Margaret Joyce, president of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, said she has been telling everyone who will listen about the city's new sign program. Joyce explained that on May 3, she first saw the large sign at...
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Busting nutrition myths at the Dover Public Library

DOVER — Keto, paleo, intermittent fasting ... Have you tried all the popular fad diets with little success? Is your head spinning trying to figure out which is right for you?. Let’s bust some nutrition myths. Learn about popular fad diets, whether or not they’re truly good for your body,...
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Dover Community Garden sign-ups now open

DOVER — Those interested in becoming members of two new community gardens in Dover can now sign up to reserve a plot online at dovergarden.com. The two community gardens are being organized by a grassroots, all-volunteer group. The community gardens are located at Garrison Hill Park and on county farmland adjacent to Strafford County’s William A. Grimes Justice and Administration Building.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Volunteers needed for Main Street's Dover Pride Clean Up Day

DOVER — Dover Main Street will hold its annual Dover Pride Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. Last year's clean-up day was cancelled due to the pandemic. Dover Pride Clean Up Day is a great opportunity to get out of the house and do something for the community.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Historically Speaking: The history of the Ricker's Field neighborhood

In the past few months, several Dover residences of historical and/or architectural significance have come on the market. It might be of interest to track some of the owners or residents over the course of the years. The first was mentioned in a recent article on the Coffin family, being...