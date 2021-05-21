newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evlo#Blackrock Inc#Jefferies Financial Group#Quarterly Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Earnings Estimates#Full Year Earnings#Evelo Biosciences Inc#Evelo Biosciences#The Thomson Reuters#Chardan Capital#Jmp Securities#Morgan Stanley#Nasdaq Evlo#4 86#Blackrock Inc#Credit Suisse Ag#Artal Group S A#Flagship Pioneering Inc#Edp1815
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $61.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. AtriCure posted sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.66 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Family Office LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 54,842 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $61,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.48 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Cut by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,048 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 58,657 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 10.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $112,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 12,380 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.