-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences' earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.