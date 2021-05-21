Pat Nevin's new book alludes to his lack of interest in pursuing a career in football in a life story populated by music icons... but his passion for a job that has come to dominate his life was nurtured by a greater love shown by his father

It’s not very often that you visit a museum exhibition and see your feelings precisely on display. As a Black woman whose work and writing sit at the intersection of grief and racism, I have always felt a deep sense of responsibility to acknowledge Black grief. In a country keen to remind us that we are less than, even in death, Black people need spaces and places where they can safely mourn. The exhibition at New York’s New Museum, “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America”—which was conceived by curator Okwui Enwezor in 2018—serves as a public reminder that Black grief matters, independent of any whiteness. (Enwezor passed away in 2019 at the age of 55, while curating this exhibit.) The pain that comes from living with Black skin in this country has a right to stand on its own. Black people are worthy of honor and care.