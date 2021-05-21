Pat Nevin's new book alludes to his lack of interest in pursuing a career in football in a life story populated by music icons... but his passion for a job that has come to dominate his life was nurtured by a greater love shown by his father
The Pat Nevin story is famously populated by those who made their art and achieved their fame far from the football pitch. There is celebrity and uncommon foible in his life but there is also a bond to values and principles that was forged far from the superficial glare of an intrigued and occasionally bemused public.